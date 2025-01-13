Thursday at 8pm: LA LOM – LA LOM

With our attention turned towards those displaced by and reeling from the multiple wildfires throughout the Los Angeles area, we thought we’d spotlight this L.A. trio’s cool all-instrumental album this week. The “Los Angeles League Of Musicians” are Zac Sokolow on guitar, Jake Faulkner on bass, and Nicholas Baker on drums/percussion, blending an instrumental mix of soul, rockabilly, cumbia, and bolero together for a wonderful representation of West Coast hipness. Zac’s father made a name for himself in the Southern California bluegrass scene. He and Jake have played together for a number of years now, most notably in a rockabilly band. Nick is deeply involved in a variety of Latin rhythms and influences. We enjoyed hosting them in Studio B in November: videos are here: https://www.youtube.com/@WNCWStudioB/search?query=la%20lom