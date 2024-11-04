© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Peak of the Week
Music Host Julian Booker
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday at 8pm: The Heavy Heavy – One of a Kind

By Martin Anderson
Published November 4, 2024 at 8:50 AM EST

We’re excited to dig into this new one from Georgie Fuller and Will Turner and their band. We love how well they channel the sounds of 60’s acts from both the British Invasion and West Coast/Laurel Canyon explosion (think Fairport Convention meets The Mamas and the Papas); The Guardian writes that they “write and play music with that lick of madness that makes early Fleetwood Mac and peak Stones so thrilling”). Or take it from John Mayer, who says “I’ve been listening all week and I really love it!” Get to know this 2nd album of theirs, released on September 6th.

Peak Of The Week™
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson