Thursday at 8pm: The Heavy Heavy – One of a Kind

We’re excited to dig into this new one from Georgie Fuller and Will Turner and their band. We love how well they channel the sounds of 60’s acts from both the British Invasion and West Coast/Laurel Canyon explosion (think Fairport Convention meets The Mamas and the Papas); The Guardian writes that they “write and play music with that lick of madness that makes early Fleetwood Mac and peak Stones so thrilling”). Or take it from John Mayer, who says “I’ve been listening all week and I really love it!” Get to know this 2nd album of theirs, released on September 6th.