Thursday at 8pm: Steep Canyon Rangers – Live at Greenfield Lake

As we continue to grieve and recover and rebuild from Tropical Storm Helene, let’s continue to celebrate and support the many musicians from our area. Among our favorites are these guys from Brevard, Asheville, and Saluda. After a dozen or so albums of theirs going back to 2001, it’s about time they released a full live album of their great material, right? Well, here’s a double-album, recorded last September in Wilmington, NC. Chief songwriters here are Graham Sharp and Aaron Burdett, with each of them shining with their talents. Hearing them live is hearing them at their absolute best. It’s no surprise to us why Rolling Stones considers them “one of the most sought-after groups in Americana, bluegrass, and indie-folk.” This album was mixed in Asheville at Citizen Vinyl Studios; a video about the process is here: https://steepcanyonrangers.bandcamp.com/album/live-at-greenfield-lake