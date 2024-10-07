© 2024 WNCW
Music Host Julian Booker
Peak of the Week: Ray LaMontagne – Long Way Home

By Martin Anderson
Published October 7, 2024 at 8:22 AM EDT

It’s his first album in six years for this somewhat reclusive New England singer/songwriter, and the first on his own Liula Records label. Black Mountain’s own Seth Kaufman, of Floating Action fame, served as multi-instrumentalist, co-producer, and mixer/engineer! Also present are Laura Rogers and Lydia Slagle, a.k.a. The Secret Sisters. The lead-off track is one of the most inspiring new songs as we recover from Hurricane Helene: “Step Into Your Power”.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
