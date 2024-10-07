Peak of the Week: Ray LaMontagne – Long Way Home

It’s his first album in six years for this somewhat reclusive New England singer/songwriter, and the first on his own Liula Records label. Black Mountain’s own Seth Kaufman, of Floating Action fame, served as multi-instrumentalist, co-producer, and mixer/engineer! Also present are Laura Rogers and Lydia Slagle, a.k.a. The Secret Sisters. The lead-off track is one of the most inspiring new songs as we recover from Hurricane Helene: “Step Into Your Power”.

