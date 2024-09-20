© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Peak of the Week
Music Host Julian Booker
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday at 8pm: Dangermuffin – Dangermuffin

By Martin Anderson
Published September 20, 2024 at 3:10 PM EDT

The band from Folly Beach – and nowadays putting down Western NC roots too – is back with a self-titled album filled with the joy and hope and fun that we’ve come to associate with their vibe. Original members Dan Lotti (vocals, guitar, bass), Mike Sivilli (guitar, vocals), Steven Sandifer (percussion, bass, vocals) are nowadays joined by a fourth, Andrew Hendryx on mandolin. Recorded at Echo Mountain Studios in Asheville, they once again capture that blend of folk, rock, and jam grooves. As their press release states, “Dan Lotti’s powerful vocals soar through the hallowed rafters of the old church as he sings on themes of light, healing, and growth, while floating on the beachy and breezy sounds we have come to recognize as uniquely Dangermuffin.”

Peak Of The Week™
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson