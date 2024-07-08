© 2024 WNCW
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday at 8pm: Andrew Bird Trio – Sunday Morning Put-On

By Martin Anderson
Published July 8, 2024 at 8:32 AM EDT

Andrew takes us in a bit of a different direction on this one, as he pays tribute to a lifelong love for mid-century, small group jazz he used to hear on the radio. Together with Ted Poor on drums, and Alan Hampton on bass – plus additional guitar from Jeff Parker and piano by Larry Goldings – Sunday Morning Put-On finds Andrew Bird paying direct homage to Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Rodgers & Hart, and others. Andrew Bird plays Rabbit Rabbit in Asheville on July 18th, along with Nickel Creek and Mike Viola.

