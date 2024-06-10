© 2024 WNCW
Peak of the Week
Music Host Julian Booker
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday at 8pm: Charley Crockett -- $10 Cowboy

By Martin Anderson
Published June 10, 2024 at 8:33 AM EDT

“People are like, every time, ‘What’s a $10 cowboy?’ I’m like, well, a $10 cowboy is a guy that learned how to do all this … standing behind a guitar on a Louisiana street corner, on South Congress in Austin, and subway cars in New York and the BART Rail in San Francisco.” Yep, the man we might credit the most with restoring that genuine classic country sound we love, used to be a street busker, and now has his 13th studio album in nine years. No Depression magazine describes him as “a cross between Hank Williams, a low-key carnival announcer, and the Coen brothers’ Buster Scruggs.”

Peak Of The Week™
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
