Thursday at 8pm: Charley Crockett -- $10 Cowboy

“People are like, every time, ‘What’s a $10 cowboy?’ I’m like, well, a $10 cowboy is a guy that learned how to do all this … standing behind a guitar on a Louisiana street corner, on South Congress in Austin, and subway cars in New York and the BART Rail in San Francisco.” Yep, the man we might credit the most with restoring that genuine classic country sound we love, used to be a street busker, and now has his 13th studio album in nine years. No Depression magazine describes him as “a cross between Hank Williams, a low-key carnival announcer, and the Coen brothers’ Buster Scruggs.”