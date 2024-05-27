Thursday at 8pm: Sarah Shook & the Disarmers - Revelations

Join us every Thursday evening when we spotlight one of favorite new releases between 8 and 9pm. This week it’s this North Carolina one we’ve enjoyed spinning for you the past month or so. It’s gotten strong reviews from the likes of Americana Highways, Paste, and Saving Country Music. Revelations was produced by River Shook, engineered and mixed by Ian Schreier and mastered by Brent Lambert. All songs written by Shook. Musicians on the album include Shook (vocals, rhythm and electric guitar), Blake Tallent (electric and acoustic guitar), Jack Foster (drums, percussion), Andrew Lambie (bass) and Nick Larimore (pedal steel).