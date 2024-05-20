Thursday at 8pm: Marcus King – Mood Swings

Greenville, South Carolina’s own Marcus King has opened up more than ever in telling his story and addressing his demons in the songs on this new album, the appropriately titled Mood Swings. Anxiety, depression, past relationships, they’re all bared out in these lyrics. Is it blues? Soul? Southern Rock? “Musically, I think it does resists some of those stereotypes that have been put on me before, but I just want people to hear it for what it is. Some of those categories can be a little bit restraining, because it kind of puts you in a smaller and smaller box. In terms of his vocals, he’s opening up more, too. “It could be because I was just never properly trained or I never studied with any kind of vocal coach, so I never learned any kind of approach one way or another. I just went at it the only way I knew how, which was my own way. …I’m always gonna be a guitar player who is finding his footing as a singer, in my mind. But this is probably the most comfortable I’ve been.”