Thursday at 8pm: John R. Miller - Heat Comes Down

It’s another great alt-country/folk-rock collection from Miller, with producers Andrija Tokic and John James Tourville (Alabama Shakes and Sunny War). Miller says, "My hope is that there’s some universality in there, and that people find comfort in knowing that someone else feels the same way they do.” We’ve been especially taken by songs like “Nobody Has to Know Your Mind”, “Smokestacks on the Skyline” and “Conspiracies, Cults & UFOs.”

Listen on Apple Music