Peak of the Week
Music Host Julian Booker
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday at 8pm: John R. Miller - Heat Comes Down

By Martin Anderson
Published December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST

It’s another great alt-country/folk-rock collection from Miller, with producers Andrija Tokic and John James Tourville (Alabama Shakes and Sunny War). Miller says, "My hope is that there’s some universality in there, and that people find comfort in knowing that someone else feels the same way they do.” We’ve been especially taken by songs like “Nobody Has to Know Your Mind”, “Smokestacks on the Skyline” and “Conspiracies, Cults & UFOs.”
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
