Thursday at 8pm: Eilen Jewell – Get Behind the Wheel

By Martin Anderson
Published July 10, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT

Eilen Jewell’s music captures so much of what we love about new Americana these days. We hope you got to catch her live session in Studio B back in May, and Joe Kendrick’s podcast piece on her: https://www.wncw.org/podcast/southern-songs-and-stories/2023-06-09/like-scenes-from-a-black-white-movie-retro-cool-and-minor-key-mystery-with-eilen-jewell This album has Jason Beek (drums/vocals/percussion), Steve Fulton (Wurlitzer/vocals/organ), Fats Kaplin (pedal steel guitar), Jerry Miller (electric guitar), Matt Murphy (upright bass), and Will Kimbrough (electric, acoustic & baritone guitar/mandolin/keys/percussion/vocals/baritone guitar), and was co-produced by Kimbrough.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
