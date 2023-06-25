© 2023 WNCW
Peak of the Week
Music Host Julian Booker
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday at 8pm: Jon Stickley Trio – Meantime’s Up

By Martin Anderson
Published June 25, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT

With inspiration ranging from Green Day to Duran Duran to Tony Rice to Nirvana, Grateful Dead, David Grisman and beyond, the Trio, which features violinist Lyndsay Pruett and drummer Hunter Deacon joining Stickley and his guitar prowess, is making waves with their unique sound. They are certainly one of the pinnacles of Asheville’s music scene. Stickley says, “The Trio feels fresher and hotter than ever, we’ve hit our stride in terms of creating tunes that are uniquely us and that’s a really exciting place to be musically.” They play at the Salvage Station in Asheville with the Steep Canyon Rangers on Saturday 7/1.

Peak Of The Week™
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
