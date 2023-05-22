© 2023 WNCW
Thursday at 8pm: Band of Heathens – Simple Things

By Martin Anderson
Published May 22, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT
Check out this 8th album from the Austin roots-rock band, that has risen to become one of our favorites lately. It’s founding songwriter-guitarists Ed Jurdi (also a member of Trigger Hippy) and Gordy Quist, keyboardist Trevor Nealon, bassist Nick Jay, and drummer Clint Simmons. As Jurdi says, “Good, mid-tempo rock and roll: that’s our breadbasket, and there’s not a lot of that music being made right now. The new songs embody the spirit of our new record: survival, gratitude, resiliency, and a new-found focus on the simple things that make life worth living.”

