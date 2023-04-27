© 2023 WNCW
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday at 8pm: Taj Mahal – Savoy

By Martin Anderson
Published April 27, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT
He’s the blues legend known for his wonderful forays into Caribbean, African, and jazz traditions, beginning with his “World Music” album released 51 years ago. Fresh off of his collaboration last year with Ry Cooder, with whom he began his career in the mid-60s, he returns this year with another focus on jazz: specifically the big band swing era of the glory days of Harlem’s Savoy Ballroom, where music from the likes of Duke Ellington, Louis Jordan, George Gershwin, and Louis Armstrong was introduced.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
