Thursday at 8pm: Taj Mahal – Savoy

He’s the blues legend known for his wonderful forays into Caribbean, African, and jazz traditions, beginning with his “World Music” album released 51 years ago. Fresh off of his collaboration last year with Ry Cooder, with whom he began his career in the mid-60s, he returns this year with another focus on jazz: specifically the big band swing era of the glory days of Harlem’s Savoy Ballroom, where music from the likes of Duke Ellington, Louis Jordan, George Gershwin, and Louis Armstrong was introduced.