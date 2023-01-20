© 2023 WNCW
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday @ 8pm: Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie

By Martin Anderson
Published January 20, 2023
The 86-year-old living legend of Chicago blues sounds just as strong as ever in these powerful performances. Topically, he covers everything from civil rights and gun violence (“We Go Back” and “Gunsmoke Blues”, respectively), to cheeky innuendos more expected from someone a few years younger (“Back Door Scratchin’”, “Rabbit Blood” ). Musically, his voice is still incredibly strong, and he sure knows how to still make his signature Stratocasters sing. As if his and his band’s performances weren’t enough, he’s also got Mavis Staples, Jason Isbell, Elvis Costello, and James Taylor, Bobby Rush as guests. This one ranked #8 in WNCW’s Top 100 of 2022.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
