Peak Of The Week™

Thursday at 8pm: Jamestsown Revival -- Songs That Sleigh

By Martin Anderson
Published December 20, 2022 at 9:30 AM EST
Zach Chance and Jonathan Clay grew up together as friends in Magnolia, Texas, and they have that brotherly-duo sound in their harmonies with their band Jamestown Revival. We’ve enjoyed getting to know their unique blend of Southern Americana and rock in their past three or so albums, and this brand new EP of theirs is certainly one of the best Holiday collections of 2022! Julian will spin tunes from it on Thursday evening, spicing up the 8 O’clock hour with four choice cuts (and maybe some nutmeg and cinnamon.) Fun fact: the cover photo is a genuine family photo from (one of their) Grandma’s house, circa 1970!

Christmas Music
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
