Thursday 12/8 @8pm: John Fullbright – The Liar

Considering he’d all but sworn off recording and touring again following the great success of his first couple of albums, one could assume he released this one almost reluctantly – perhaps just to quiet all of us Fullbright fans who keep bugging him to release more. His social anxiety is somewhat well known, and he’s probably content to just stick with supporting other Tulsa, Oklahoma area musicians here and there… But the songwriter has some of the most brilliant songs in Americana music within him, and it seems only inevitable that some of them would just have to be released into the world. Thus, this wonderful new collection, in which he bares his heart and innermost thoughts once again, with his incredibly dynamic vocal range, as well. Welcome back, John!