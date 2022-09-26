© 2022 WNCW
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday @ 8pm: Ben Harper – Bloodline Maintenance

Published September 26, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT
This new album is a work largely inspired by the loss of a longtime friend and the lingering influence of a mercurial and charismatic father. It continues Harper’s long history as one of his generation’s most potent protest singers. Persecuted by local authorities for being a communist, his grandfather moved his family west where their music store, the Folk Music Center and Museum in Claremont, CA, proved a vital hub in a thriving Southern California folk scene. There, Harper learned guitar as a child.
Peak Of The Week™ Ben Harper
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson