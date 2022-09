Psychedelic garage-rock, pop-infused punk, Cosmic Americana out of Canada: Check out this final studio recording to include founding member Dallas Good, who unexpectedly died last February. Richard Reed Parry, who produced this, is quite confident in calling this “The Sadies’ finest album, the one I always hoped they’d make one day.” He’s not the only one saying this about Colder Streams.

