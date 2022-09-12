© 2022 WNCW
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday @ 8pm: Tedeschi Trucks Band – I Am the Moon (4 Parts)

Published September 12, 2022 at 7:57 AM EDT
This was an ambitous summer-long release for TTB: a four-part album series housing more than two hours of music and two dozen songs inspired by "Layla & Majnun," a 12th-century Persian poem by Nizami Ganjavi. Yes, this also inspired the “Layla” you’re thinking of, Eric Clapton’s. But when Mike Mattison brought this to the rest of the band, he turned it around and asked, “What’s Layla’s perspective in this”? Crescent, Ascension, The Fall, Farewell… There are many layers to uncover in this epic release. But then, TTB is known for going big with most everything they do.

Peak Of The Week™ Tedeschi Trucks Band
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
