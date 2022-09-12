Thursday @ 8pm: Tedeschi Trucks Band – I Am the Moon (4 Parts)

This was an ambitous summer-long release for TTB: a four-part album series housing more than two hours of music and two dozen songs inspired by "Layla & Majnun," a 12th-century Persian poem by Nizami Ganjavi. Yes, this also inspired the “Layla” you’re thinking of, Eric Clapton’s. But when Mike Mattison brought this to the rest of the band, he turned it around and asked, “What’s Layla’s perspective in this”? Crescent, Ascension, The Fall, Farewell… There are many layers to uncover in this epic release. But then, TTB is known for going big with most everything they do.