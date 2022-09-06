© 2022 WNCW
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday at 8pm: Jim Lauderdale - Game Changer

Published September 6, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT
We’re proud to call Jim a friend and neighbor – he’s from our area, and he loves listening to WNCW and paying us a visit when he can. He’s a busy man in Nashville and around the country though, particularly with his busy writing and recording routine. This is his 35th album, and as he says, “It's a constant challenge to try to keep making better and better records, write better and better songs. I still always feel like I'm a developing artist.” “There's a mixture on this record of uplifting songs and, at the same time, songs of heartbreak and despair—because that's part of life as well,” he adds. “In the country song world especially, that's always been part of it. That’s real life.”

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
