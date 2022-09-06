Thursday at 8pm: Jim Lauderdale - Game Changer

We’re proud to call Jim a friend and neighbor – he’s from our area, and he loves listening to WNCW and paying us a visit when he can. He’s a busy man in Nashville and around the country though, particularly with his busy writing and recording routine. This is his 35th album, and as he says, “It's a constant challenge to try to keep making better and better records, write better and better songs. I still always feel like I'm a developing artist.” “There's a mixture on this record of uplifting songs and, at the same time, songs of heartbreak and despair—because that's part of life as well,” he adds. “In the country song world especially, that's always been part of it. That’s real life.”