Peak Of The Week™

Thursday at 8pm: Lyle Lovett – 12th of June

Published July 10, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT
Lyle Lovett - 12th of June.jpg

Lyle is back! It’s his first album in 10 years, with his excuse being -- among other things -- fatherhood for the first time, of twins who are now 5 years old. This new one features a mix of a few new originals, standards by Nat King Cole and Dave Frishberg, and a Horace Silver instrumental, representing Lovett’s dynamic live performances, all with his impressive Large Band. “Not many people in their lives get to do something their whole life that they love to do,” he says. “And I’m grateful for that.”

Peak Of The Week™ Lyle Lovett
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
