Thursday 6/23 @ 8pm: Old Crow Medicine Show – Paint This Town

Ketch Secor and company are back, with the vigor and passion that is certainly an Old Crow trademark! Appalachian stringband meets roots rock and even punk on this album that features a few new members, new production, and a new label (ATO). New songs address abolitionist John Brown, early-20th Century Black harmonica Country great DeFord Bailey, the new Mississippi flag, environmental desecration, and a lil’ “urban revitalization”. Also, an Asheville landmark graces the cover image!