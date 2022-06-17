© 2022 WNCW
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday 6/23 @ 8pm: Old Crow Medicine Show – Paint This Town

Published June 17, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT
Ketch Secor and company are back, with the vigor and passion that is certainly an Old Crow trademark! Appalachian stringband meets roots rock and even punk on this album that features a few new members, new production, and a new label (ATO). New songs address abolitionist John Brown, early-20th Century Black harmonica Country great DeFord Bailey, the new Mississippi flag, environmental desecration, and a lil’ “urban revitalization”. Also, an Asheville landmark graces the cover image!

Peak Of The Week™
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
