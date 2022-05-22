© 2022 WNCW
Peak Of The Week™

Peak of the Week Thursday: Paul Cauthen – Country Coming Down

Published May 22, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT
After a couple albums with the band Sons of Fathers, “Big Velvet” (a nickname courtesy of his deep, smooth baritone) is now releasing his third solo album. His love for outlaw country (Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson, etc.) is still there, but this time he’s a little more adventurous with synthesizer, a bit of a funk and even disco groove, and a whole lot of sneering satire. A couple of the songs, we can’t even name on the radio. Count on us to turn it up for the others, though!

Peak Of The Week™ Paul Cauthen
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
