Peak of the Week Thursday: Paul Cauthen – Country Coming Down

After a couple albums with the band Sons of Fathers, “Big Velvet” (a nickname courtesy of his deep, smooth baritone) is now releasing his third solo album. His love for outlaw country (Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson, etc.) is still there, but this time he’s a little more adventurous with synthesizer, a bit of a funk and even disco groove, and a whole lot of sneering satire. A couple of the songs, we can’t even name on the radio. Count on us to turn it up for the others, though!