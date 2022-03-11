Peak of the Week 3/17 at 8pm: The soundtrack for Summer of Soul

The soundtrack for Summer of Soul (Or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Have you seen the documentary? It’s some amazing footage of the Harlem Cultural Festival, which took place during that same incredible summer as Woodstock, the “other” festival up the road a ways. This one was almost lost to history, but it’s now been restored and released, and the soundtrack is as hot as you’d expect: Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, B.B. King, Mahalia Jackson & Mavis Staples… Check it out!