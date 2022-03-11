© 2022
Peak Of The Week™

Peak of the Week 3/17 at 8pm: The soundtrack for Summer of Soul

Published March 11, 2022 at 10:27 AM EST
Summer of Soul cover.jpg

The soundtrack for Summer of Soul (Or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Have you seen the documentary? It’s some amazing footage of the Harlem Cultural Festival, which took place during that same incredible summer as Woodstock, the “other” festival up the road a ways. This one was almost lost to history, but it’s now been restored and released, and the soundtrack is as hot as you’d expect: Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, B.B. King, Mahalia Jackson & Mavis Staples… Check it out!

Tags

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
