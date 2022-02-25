Thursday 3/3 at 8pm: Infamous Stringdusters – Toward the Fray

They’re one of our favorite progressive bluegrass/newgrass bands, and they follow up last year’s tribute to Bill Monroe with this one of all originals. “It’s been fun to explore a little bit of The Dusters’ darker side for this album,” dobroist Andy Hall says of this one. “Sometimes the times call for some serious reflection, and these songs really hit home. Get ready to go deep with us!” The other members are Travis Book (bass), Andy Falco (guitar), Jeremy Garrett (fiddle), and Chris Pandolfi (banjo).