Peak Of The Week™

Thursday 3/3 at 8pm: Infamous Stringdusters – Toward the Fray

Published February 25, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST
They’re one of our favorite progressive bluegrass/newgrass bands, and they follow up last year’s tribute to Bill Monroe with this one of all originals. “It’s been fun to explore a little bit of The Dusters’ darker side for this album,” dobroist Andy Hall says of this one. “Sometimes the times call for some serious reflection, and these songs really hit home. Get ready to go deep with us!” The other members are Travis Book (bass), Andy Falco (guitar), Jeremy Garrett (fiddle), and Chris Pandolfi (banjo).

Peak Of The Week™ THE INFAMOUS STRINGDUSTERSPeak of the Week
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
