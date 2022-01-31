© 2022
Peak Of The Week™

Peak of the Week 2/3 at 8pm: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Raise the Roof

Published January 31, 2022 at 8:12 AM EST
Dig in deeper to this 2nd collaboration between the former frontman for Led Zeppelin and one of the most popular bluegrass singers of the last 30 years. Yes it’s an unlikely pairing, but there’s something magical that happens when their voices unite together – a mysterious 3rd voice, as producer T-Bone Burnett has pointed out. They’ve selected quite an eclectic playlist of songwriters, too, from English folk legends, obscure blues figures, to Calexico. Thursday night in the 8:00 hour.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
