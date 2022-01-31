Peak of the Week 2/3 at 8pm: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Raise the Roof

Dig in deeper to this 2nd collaboration between the former frontman for Led Zeppelin and one of the most popular bluegrass singers of the last 30 years. Yes it’s an unlikely pairing, but there’s something magical that happens when their voices unite together – a mysterious 3rd voice, as producer T-Bone Burnett has pointed out. They’ve selected quite an eclectic playlist of songwriters, too, from English folk legends, obscure blues figures, to Calexico. Thursday night in the 8:00 hour.