It took this Oakland, California band a good six years to complete this soul/funk album, and we think it was worth the wait! Recording it on a vintage 8-track machine (as seen on the cover) adds to the appeal. We’ve enjoyed spinning “Bird of Paradise”, “Get in the Groove”, “Color Blind” and others for you these past couple months. #73 in our Top 100! (See the full list here: https://www.wncw.org/2021-12-31/wncws-top-100-albums-of-2021)