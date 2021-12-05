Peak of the Week for 12/9: Heartless Bastards - A Beautiful Life

Singer Erika Wennerstrom has fronted this rock band for six albums now, and this one includes session players from My Morning Jacket, Midlake, and Okkervil River. Her songs on “A Beautiful Life” are yet another much needed first aid kit for dealing with the trials and tribulations of today’s world; themes of self-love and awareness, mental health, the environment, and consumerism thread it together, with tasteful forays into blues, psychedelia, and singer/songwriter.