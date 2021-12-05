© 2021
Peak Of The Week™

Peak of the Week for 12/9: Heartless Bastards - A Beautiful Life

Published December 5, 2021 at 8:31 PM EST
Singer Erika Wennerstrom has fronted this rock band for six albums now, and this one includes session players from My Morning Jacket, Midlake, and Okkervil River. Her songs on “A Beautiful Life” are yet another much needed first aid kit for dealing with the trials and tribulations of today’s world; themes of self-love and awareness, mental health, the environment, and consumerism thread it together, with tasteful forays into blues, psychedelia, and singer/songwriter.

Julian Booker
Julian brings his eclectic tastes and experience in the music and radio industries to Thursday nights as host of Peak of the Week and the WNCW Music Mix, and highlights his love of international music and travel as host of Culture Caravan on Sunday evenings.
