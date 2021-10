After a few years spent busking on the streets of Seattle and New Orleans, Sierra Ferrell has moved to Nashville, and finally released her debut album that is a refreshing blend of swing, bluegrass, old-time, and, well, her own sound! She’s garnered over 6 million YouTube views, and quite a few radio spins too. Every few years, all of us at WNCW seem to unite in excitement for a particular new artist’s debut. This year, it’s Sierra.