Thursday 10/21 @ 8pm: Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad of Dood & Juanita

It’s another concept album for Simpson (complete with prologue and epilogue), and it comes across as a Western, but is in fact centered around Appalachian characters from a hundred years ago. It’s also another bluegrass collection, with Sierra Hull, Scott Vestal, Stuart Duncan & others. This is the fifth in his “five album plan” (excluding his “Cuttin’ Grass” series), which he has said more than once would conclude his vision of albums released under his name. What’s next for Sturgill? Stay tuned…