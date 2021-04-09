Peak of the Week April 15th: Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno

Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno (self-titled debut) – Both were raised by parents steeped in the Appalachian old-time string band tradition, and both are “able to translate the world of rural Appalachia into a country song... As young artists stepping into the spotlight during one of the most brutal periods in our history it’s clear they’ve built something that can last, something that speaks to our present time while reminding us of the best parts of where we came from.” (Hearth Music)