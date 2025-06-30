© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNCW has a new streaming provider, and some apps have not yet updated to the new link. If you are having issues accessing us through an app or bookmarked link, click here.
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Thursday: Durand Jones & the Indications – Flowers

By Martin Anderson
Published June 30, 2025 at 8:03 AM EDT

Reflecting a strong sense of the band’s maturation and conviction, the 11 songs that make up Flowers delight in the softer side of soul and disco. "All of these songs touch on such mature topics, things that we never got to sing about before," says Jones. "We are all in our 30s, have all been through ups and downs in our personal lives and professional lives, and flowers are a sign of maturity, growth, spring, productivity." Drummer Aaron Frazer adds: "We took the spirit of play that started the project, and added in the wisdom and lessons we've acquired through the years." Much of the self-produced album was written together at guitarist Blake Rhein's Chicago home studio, and many tracks are based on one-take demos.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson