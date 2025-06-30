Thursday: Durand Jones & the Indications – Flowers

Reflecting a strong sense of the band’s maturation and conviction, the 11 songs that make up Flowers delight in the softer side of soul and disco. "All of these songs touch on such mature topics, things that we never got to sing about before," says Jones. "We are all in our 30s, have all been through ups and downs in our personal lives and professional lives, and flowers are a sign of maturity, growth, spring, productivity." Drummer Aaron Frazer adds: "We took the spirit of play that started the project, and added in the wisdom and lessons we've acquired through the years." Much of the self-produced album was written together at guitarist Blake Rhein's Chicago home studio, and many tracks are based on one-take demos.