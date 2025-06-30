© 2025 WNCW
New Tunes at Two
Monday: James McMurtry – Black Dog & the Wandering Boy

By Martin Anderson
Published June 30, 2025 at 7:58 AM EDT

From his colorful characters, to the jaw-clenching descriptions of the challenges of modern-day America, to the subtle, dry wit that helps us cope with said challenges; any James McMurtry song does a good job at explaining what so many WNCW fans love about the singer/songwriter/guitarist. Get to know this latest collection from the 63-year-old sage. This was produced by NC’s own Don Dixon, who also produced McMurtry’s Where’d You Hide the Body? back in 1995. For those who don’t know, James is the son of the famous Texas novelist Larry McMurtry. When James was a boy, the author and countercultural icon Ken Kesey, along with his Merry Pranksters, would pay visits to the McMurtry house. The cover of this album includes a sketch of a young James, drawn by Kesey during one of his stays. (By the way, Ken’s widow Faye ended up marrying Larry McMurtry later in life.)

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
