Thursday: King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Phantom Island

The prolific Melbourne, Australia band has released their 27th album: an impressive number especially considering they’ve only been around for 15! They’ve covered about as many genres as their years, too. As music critic Jesse Stowe has written, “Phantom Island is a time-traveling, superannuated soft-rock opera rocket ship excursion to a chilling seventies soundscape that might challenge the sturdiest of fans.” Created at the same time as their previous release Flight b741, this one includes contributions from the Los Angeles Philharmonic, because why not?

