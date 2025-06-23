© 2025 WNCW
New Tunes at Two
Thursday: King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Phantom Island

By Martin Anderson
Published June 23, 2025 at 8:41 AM EDT

The prolific Melbourne, Australia band has released their 27th album: an impressive number especially considering they’ve only been around for 15! They’ve covered about as many genres as their years, too. As music critic Jesse Stowe has written, “Phantom Island is a time-traveling, superannuated soft-rock opera rocket ship excursion to a chilling seventies soundscape that might challenge the sturdiest of fans.” Created at the same time as their previous release Flight b741, this one includes contributions from the Los Angeles Philharmonic, because why not?

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
