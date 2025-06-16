Monday: New Americana singles from Tyler Childers, Margo Price, and Asleep at the Wheel

We start the week with new singles from three of Americana/country music’s best-known names these days. Childers’ new album, Snipe Hunter, comes out on July 29th and includes 13 tracks, including this first single, which he has been performing live for a few years now. The album was produced by Rick Rubin. Childers has also contributed a bit to Price’s album Hard Headed Woman, which comes out 8/29. She hopes it “inspires people to be fearless and take chances and just be unabashedly themselves, in a culture that tries as hard as it can to beat us into all being the same.” It’s her first album recorded in Nashville, her home for 20 years, which she credits for creating a space for independent and insurgent country music to thrive alongside more mainstream acts. Asleep at the Wheel pays tribute to, unsurprisingly, the Lone Star State: Ray Benson front-man says “It’s been fifty-five years for Asleep At The Wheel as a band, and fifty of them have been spent in Texas.” Riding High In Texas is a ten-song collection of some of the best songs about the 28th state from a wide range of songwriters like Jimmie Rogers, Guy Clark, Ernest Tubb, and Willie Nelson, the latter two being credited for this single. It will be released on 8/22.