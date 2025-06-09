Monday: Alexis P. Suter Band – Just Stay High

This Brooklyn singer has a tight band, that burst on the music scene as regular performers at Levon Helm's legendary Midnight Rambles in Woodstock, New York. On this new album of songs about filled with love, encouragement, truth, despair, and even humor, they aim to elevate your mood in every way. Suter explains, "Our writing journey began during the pandemic, at a time when we knew we needed to stay on the path of conscious creativity, spending many days collaborating and brainstorming to make our dream come to life. 'Just Stay High' is exactly what we did, and now through our gifts of music bring a message of consciousness for the world to heal."