Thursday: Daniel Kimbro – Carpet in the Kitchen

Daniel Kimbro is a multi-Grammy-nominated musician with more than 20 years of experience performing, recording, and writing roots music. As an accompanist Daniel has shared stages and studios with notable artists including Eric Clapton, Jerry Douglas, John Hiatt, The Transatlantic Sessions, Sarah Jarosz, and many others. While his performing credits are numerous, his new solo album Carpet in The Kitchen best epitomizes Daniel’s experience as a writer, composer and arranger. His songs are largely based off of Appalachian stories he’s picked up from living here. When not on stage, in the studio, or traveling between those, he enjoys spending as much time as possible fly-fishing. He is a passionate advocate for the conservation of fisheries and watersheds near his home in Knoxville.