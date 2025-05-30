© 2025 WNCW
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Thursday: Daniel Kimbro – Carpet in the Kitchen

By Martin Anderson
Published May 30, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT

Daniel Kimbro is a multi-Grammy-nominated musician with more than 20 years of experience performing, recording, and writing roots music. As an accompanist Daniel has shared stages and studios with notable artists including Eric Clapton, Jerry Douglas, John Hiatt, The Transatlantic Sessions, Sarah Jarosz, and many others. While his performing credits are numerous, his new solo album Carpet in The Kitchen best epitomizes Daniel’s experience as a writer, composer and arranger. His songs are largely based off of Appalachian stories he’s picked up from living here. When not on stage, in the studio, or traveling between those, he enjoys spending as much time as possible fly-fishing. He is a passionate advocate for the conservation of fisheries and watersheds near his home in Knoxville.

New Tunes at Two
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
