New Tunes at Two
Thursday: Deborah Silver with the Count Basie Orchestra – Basie Rocks!

By Martin Anderson
Published April 28, 2025 at 9:43 AM EDT

Acclaimed jazz singer Deborah Silver breathes new life into classic rock hits, with her sultry, soulful voice, and with one of the most dynamic and longest lasting jazz ensembles in existence. Check out these different arrangements of songs from the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, the Police, and others, led by Silver. Under the direction of Scotty Barnhart, the Count Basie Orchestra has garnered 20 Grammy Awards, beginning in 1958 and most recently in 2024 for Basie Swings the Blues. The band itself dates back some 90 years, and has shown itself to represent and change with the evolving times, just as its founder was known for doing.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
