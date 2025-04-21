Tuesday: Grey DeLisle – The Grey Album

It’s been a while since we heard from singer/songwriter Grey DeLisle – she needed to take a break from live performance and perhaps the music business in general. But she’s back, and making up for lost time with this double-album of 20 songs she’s written. Aside from the physical and voluminous homage to The Beatles’ “White Album”, DeLisle pays tribute to that wonderful convergence of Nashville country, Bakersfield honky-tonk, and British blues/pop of the ‘60s. She’s got an exceptional lineup of musicians here: Murry Hammond (acoustic guitar), Greg Leisz (steel guitar/12-string Rickenbacker guitar), D.J. Bonebrake (vibes/drums/percussion), Phil Jones (drums), Adam Pike (mellotron), Gideon Klein & Paul Nelson (cellos), Tammy Rogers (violins/violas/strings arranged & performed), Deke Dickerson (guitar/stand-up bass), David Ralicke (trumpets), and Cherry Currie & Stephen McCarthy (vocals).