Thursday 4/17: Mason Via – Mason Via

Mason Via has had quite a productive time these past four years. He toured the world as a member of Old Crow Medicine Show, earned a Grammy nomination for his work on the band's chart-topping album Jubilee, contributed songs to Grammy-winning and nominated records by Molly Tuttle and the Del McCoury Band, and released his solo debut, New Horizons. Now comes his follow-up, the self-titled bluegrass-oriented album with some impressive songwriting and top-notch talent from pickers like mandolinist Aaron Ramsey, banjoist Jason Davis, and fiddler Jim Van Cleve. Mason grew up around the music scene straddling the NC and VA border, with one home in Danbury, NC, and the other in Patrick County, VA. "My dad was an award-winning bluegrass songwriter (David Via), and momma was a Deadhead who liked bluegrass, too. I was exposed to a lot of picking parties and music festivals when I was a kid, and I was encouraged to play, too." Vince Herman of Leftover Salmon adds, “Mason Via is one of the best of the new generation of bluegrass players, and this album makes that perfectly clear. Driving mash grass, sweet ballads, new bluegrass classic songs, and country hits that could well end up on the radio are all right here in your hand.”