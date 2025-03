Get to know one of the latest great soul releases, fronted by Tomar Williams. Tomar grew up gigging around Austin while in high school in the 1980s, and this is his 3rd album. Supporting him here are James Rodman (Wurlitzer electric piano and Hammond organ), Chris Alexander (bass) and Paul Kresowik (drums), and Jorion Dawson (saxophone), plus Angela Miller and Lauren Cervantes provide shimmering harmonies.