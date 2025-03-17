Monday 3/17: Will MacMorran – Smallpipes, Big Tunes

Attention, Celtic music fans! Check out this new release of original and traditional instrumental tunes, featuring Will MacMorran on the Scottish smallpipes. Will is a musician, audio engineer, and educator based in Johnson City, TN. He has had the honor of touring with The Chieftains as their guitar player during their last 4 years of touring and has spent 15 years touring nationally and internationally with well-known artists in the Celtic, pop, and country genres. Will started piping at a young age and quickly added the guitar, whistles, accordion, and bouzouki, among other instruments, to his skillset. Will currently teaches as an adjunct in East Tennessee State University’s Bluegrass, Old Time, and Roots Music Studies Program and is the Department Head of Entertainment Technology at Northeast State Community College. A companion tune book is available with this release, with bagpipe ornamentation and transcriptions. Although there’s certainly a difference between Irish and Scottish music and culture, we think this new release will accompany our St. Patrick’s Day festivities nicely.