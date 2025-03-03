Wednesday 3/5: The Devil Makes Three -- Spirit

The grit of folk, the soul of blues, and the rebellious spirit of punk collide with this trio. Formed in 2002 in Santa Cruz, California by Pete Bernhard and Cooper McBean, the trio, now featuring longtime collaborator MorganEve Swain (taking over on upright bass and vocals for Lucia Turino), has continued to evolve musically while staying rooted in their core sound. The Devil Makes Three has always woven together tales of the downtrodden and the resilient, and this latest album is no different. With influences ranging from Tom Waits to Riley Pucket, Willie Nelson, and Robert Johnson, the band continues to be a torchbearer of the Great American Tradition of Storytelling. “That’s what we set out to do. We wanted to use these musical forms to discuss current issues,” explained Bernhard. “Folk music should be about what’s happening, just as it was when Woody Guthrie and Bob Dylan did it.”