Tuesday 2/25: Sunny War – Armageddon in a Summer Dress

Punk and folk and Nashville country converge on this strong, seventh album from guitarist and singer/songwriter Sunny War. She’s known for defying any one genre, or mood – she can cover dark topics while somehow also delivering them in a warm, optimistic way. But also don’t overlook her guitar work: “…Her right thumb plunks the bass part while her forefinger upstrokes notes and chords, leaving the other three fingers unused. A banjo technique, it’s also used by acoustic blues guitarists. Her fingers are long and strong – Robert Johnson hands – in jarring contrast to the waif they’re attached to. The walking bass line sounds like a hammer striking piano keys in perfect meter, while the fills are dynamic flurries – like cluster bombs. I haven’t heard a young guitarist this dexterous and ass-kicking in eons.” (Michael Simmons, L.A Weekly.) Producer Andrija Tokic (Alabama Shakes, Hurray For the Riff Raff) helped capture her powers throughout this album. She’s joined in singing these songs by Steve Ignorant, Valerie June, Tré Burt, and John Doe. Sunny’s one upcoming regional appearance (so far) is Knoxville’s Big Ears Festival on March 27th.