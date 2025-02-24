Thursday 2/27: (Various Artists) - Julia Belle: The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project Volume 2

Some say the late patriarch of “Newgrass” music has had a bit of a revival in the past few years. To which we say, terrific! John Hartford has been one of WNCW’s most defining icons since our station’s format was first conjured up. With the help of his daughter, Katie Harford Hogue, the paddlewheel keeps churning with the upcoming release of this 2nd volume. Again co-produced by Hogue, along with Sharon Gilchrist and Megan Lynch Chowning, Volume 2 celebrates some of the most beloved female artists in the Hartford-inspired bluegrass scene: Rachel Baiman, Phoebe Hunt, Ginger Boatwright, Brittany Haas, Deanie Richardson, Allison de Groot, Della Mae, The Price Sisters, Uncle Earl, and many more. Volume 2 contains thirteen new Hartford instrumental fiddle tunes and five “legacy” covers of beloved John Hartford songs, all of which take on new life thanks to these fellow fans of his.