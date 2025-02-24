© 2025 WNCW
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Monday 2/24: Patterson Hood – Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams

By Martin Anderson
Published February 24, 2025 at 8:28 AM EST

Patterson Hood is an acclaimed singer-songwriter, guitarist, and co-founder of the Southern rock band Drive-By Truckers. Born in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, Hood grew up immersed in the region's rich musical heritage, with his father, David Hood, being a renowned session bassist for the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section. Drawing inspiration from timeless storytelling traditions, Hood's music often explores themes of Southern identity, social justice, and personal introspection, whether that’s in the Truckers, or with solo projects like this fourth one of his, and first one in 12 years. Chris Funk, guitarist for The Decemberists, produced it. Other guests include Steve Berlin (Los Lobos), Daniel Hunt (Neko Case, M Ward), Waxahatchee, Lydia Loveless, Kyleen King (Brandi Carlile’s string section leader), Brad Margan and Jay Gonzalez of the Truckers, and Asheville band Wednesday.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
