Monday 2/24: Patterson Hood – Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams

Patterson Hood is an acclaimed singer-songwriter, guitarist, and co-founder of the Southern rock band Drive-By Truckers. Born in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, Hood grew up immersed in the region's rich musical heritage, with his father, David Hood, being a renowned session bassist for the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section. Drawing inspiration from timeless storytelling traditions, Hood's music often explores themes of Southern identity, social justice, and personal introspection, whether that’s in the Truckers, or with solo projects like this fourth one of his, and first one in 12 years. Chris Funk, guitarist for The Decemberists, produced it. Other guests include Steve Berlin (Los Lobos), Daniel Hunt (Neko Case, M Ward), Waxahatchee, Lydia Loveless, Kyleen King (Brandi Carlile’s string section leader), Brad Margan and Jay Gonzalez of the Truckers, and Asheville band Wednesday.