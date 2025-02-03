© 2025 WNCW
Wednesday: Marc Broussard – Time is a Thief

By Martin Anderson
Published February 3, 2025 at 8:38 AM EST
The soulful Louisiana singer is back with this one via his own Artist Tone Label. Guitarist Eric Krasno contributes production work as well as a variety of instrumental parts. "Working with producers Jeremy Most and Eric Krasno, it was incredibly exciting to write in a style that felt like I'd discovered another aspect of what I could do. Music is at its best when you discover a different way of approaching new sounds. It was like we were coming out of the Covid years and had a wide-open approach to where we were and where we were going." Marc and band play Knoxville’s Tennessee Theatre on Saturday Feb. 22, the Orange Peel in Asheville on the 23rd, and Charlotte’s Neighborhood Theatre on Tuesday the 25th.

