New Tunes at Two
Tuesday: Chuck Prophet – Wake the Dead

By Martin Anderson
Published February 3, 2025 at 8:37 AM EST

San Francisco’s Chuck Prophet explores the world of Cumbia music here, with sambas, bossa novas, and boleros blending twangy guitars, accordions, and a generally top-notch production style he’s become known for over the years. Also strong as ever are his insightful lyrics that reveal more than just what might appear on the surface. The title track “Wake The Dead” is an anthem that reckons with forces beyond our control while learning to let go, a recurring theme at the core of the album. “Yea, 2025 has just begun, but it’s already on track to be one of my Top 10 favorites of the year!” says Music Director Martin Anderson.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
