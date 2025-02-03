© 2025 WNCW
Monday: R. Shayne Floyd – Heights of the Land

Formerly with a Charleston bluegrass band named River Boy, R. Shayne Floyd has stepped out with this solo album of warm, sweet Americana sounds recorded in Nashville. All of the tunes were written by him with the exception of a classic old mountain ballad and a Paul Westerberg cover. There are some familiar names to WNCW joining him here: James Schlender on fiddle, Matt Menefee on banjo, and Alexa Rose on harmony vocals. Ryan Stigmon produced it and lent a number of instrumental parts. Shayne spends a lot of time in various corners of the country, including his home near us in Saluda, NC.

